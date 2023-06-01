Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):
- 5/25/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00.
- 5/24/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $50.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $50.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00.
- 4/5/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of C stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 15,756,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,366,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
