Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

5/25/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00.

5/24/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $50.00.

5/18/2023 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $50.00.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00.

4/5/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 15,756,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,366,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

