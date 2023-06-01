REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 430,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,700. The firm has a market cap of $806.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 100,871 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 74,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 17,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

