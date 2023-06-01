Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 0.7%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.