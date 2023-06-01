Request Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.27 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.26 million and $2.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,878.71 or 1.00015312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08816847 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,669,129.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.