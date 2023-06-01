Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 0.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Resona alerts:

Resona Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.