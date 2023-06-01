Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.66

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$100.66 and last traded at C$100.53, with a volume of 256811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.11.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The stock has a market cap of C$31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 36.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.5371622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

