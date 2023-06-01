RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Lowered by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,335 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

