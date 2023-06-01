Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,074,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,255,339 shares.The stock last traded at $60.53 and had previously closed at $59.05.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
