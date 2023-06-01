Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 4.5%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $71.70. 613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Ltd. engages in finding, mining and processing mineral resources. It operates through following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Iron ore segment engages in iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminium segment engages in bauxite mining; alumina refining; aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.