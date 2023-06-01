Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

