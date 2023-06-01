Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.98) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Drax Group Trading Up 2.2 %

DRXGY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

