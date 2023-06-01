Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $299.67

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.67 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 279.50 ($3.45). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.47), with a volume of 1,422,405 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

