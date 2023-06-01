Sands Capital Ventures LLC Has $30.94 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 8.5% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.92. 3,941,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,648. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.