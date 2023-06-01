Sands Capital Ventures LLC Has $30.94 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 8.5% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $30,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.92. 3,941,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,648. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

