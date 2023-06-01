Sanford C. Bernstein Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $665.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.
NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.
NYSE NOW opened at $544.78 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $556.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.71 and a 200-day moving average of $437.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
