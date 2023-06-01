Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 14.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 922,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,696 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 39.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 298.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

