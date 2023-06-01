Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.91. 10,315,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,790,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

