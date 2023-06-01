Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.