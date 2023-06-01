Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ACN traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $305.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,595. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

