Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,356 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 2.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Biogen worth $50,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.81. 511,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.93.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

