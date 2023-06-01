Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $83.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.23. 13,203,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,720,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

