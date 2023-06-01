Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 6,019 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

