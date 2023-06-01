Secret (SIE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,118.09

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Secret has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $5,118.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00132298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003755 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00411891 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,308.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.