Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.88

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.88 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 179.60 ($2.22). Senior shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 214,043 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £709.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,348.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.01.

In other Senior news, insider Rajiv Sharma acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($30,585.76). In related news, insider Rajiv Sharma purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,750 ($30,585.76). Also, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($58,943.25). 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

