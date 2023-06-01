Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.18

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.26) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
