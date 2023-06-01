ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells $6,995,950.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $544.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $556.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

