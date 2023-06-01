ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.49. 794,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,996. The firm has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,762 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,650. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

