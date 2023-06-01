Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7396 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRNY. Barclays upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($33.98) to GBX 2,825 ($34.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Investec downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,968.33.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.