Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7396 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRNY. Barclays upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($33.98) to GBX 2,825 ($34.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Investec downgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,968.33.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More

Dividend History for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

