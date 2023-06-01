SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 1.5%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.63 ($9.27) and last traded at €8.63 ($9.27). 55,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.76 ($9.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

SGL Carbon Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.74 and a 200 day moving average of €8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

