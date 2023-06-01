Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,813.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,813.40 ($34.77).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.07) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.78) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,220.50 ($27.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,383.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,392.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.30).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,913.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

