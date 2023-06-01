Sheri Pearce Sells 19,600 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $37,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

