SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) vs. LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Head to Head Contrast

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of LifeMD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $119.03 million 0.56 -$45.54 million ($1.26) -1.64

Profitability

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -29.44% -7,255.81% -67.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SHL Telemedicine and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.16%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

LifeMD beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

