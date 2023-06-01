Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 6.2%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 4.1 %

AOS opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

