Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Grows By 7.6%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

