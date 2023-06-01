Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Expands By 11.1%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Citizens & Northern Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.36.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
