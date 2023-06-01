Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Expands By 11.1%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Citizens & Northern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $294.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.