Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Drops By 7.8%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. 5,792,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,671. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.10%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

