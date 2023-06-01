Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Drops By 6.4%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,158,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 3,374,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,263.8 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

GMGSF stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Goodman Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

