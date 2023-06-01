Shyam Sankar Sells 1,031,533 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,714,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,661,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

