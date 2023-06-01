Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 8,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 157,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILO. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Silo Pharma by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Silo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma, Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs.

