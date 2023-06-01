Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

