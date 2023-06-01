Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 3.4%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 27,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

