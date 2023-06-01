Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.
