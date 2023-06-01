Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

