Societe Generale Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Hold

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,237. The company has a market cap of $208.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

