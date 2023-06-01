Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $336.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.