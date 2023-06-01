Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.