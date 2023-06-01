Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Further Reading

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

