SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.96. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,966,985 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,043 shares of company stock worth $1,181,482. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

