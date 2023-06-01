Southern Wealth Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWO traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $227.27. 203,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

