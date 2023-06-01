Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 524,497 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

