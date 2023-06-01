Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases 128,889 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,033. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.