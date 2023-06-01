Southern Wealth Management LLP Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.46. The stock had a trading volume of 845,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,533. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

