Southern Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 648,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 611,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 217,013 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 548,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,718. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

